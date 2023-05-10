Development for Kikori Primary schools

Managing Director, Augustine Mano, stated that a number of primary schools in the district will be given double or one story classrooms.

“We will invest about K7.8million under our 30%. In the PNGLNG we get 2% of Royalty, 2% of Equity, and 40% is given to landowners as part of their dividends but that 30% from our contribution you’re supposed to get it as Royalty and Equity.

“We will start with all the primary schools. Kaiam, Kopi, Baina, Vaira, Bamaguna, Bisi, Gore, and Omati. Seven point eight million (7.8m) will be used.

He concluded that this will allow Primary schools to be equipped and be able to feed into Kikori Secondary School (KSS).

KSS was given a computer lab, e-library, Wi-Fi and FODE by MRDC and Mano is urging students to do their best and be ranked in the top 5 of best performing schools in PNG.