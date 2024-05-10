Hunters to maintain game plan with less errors & penalties

SP PNG Hunters head coach, Paul Aiton attributed last weekend’s win to better preparation and sticking to the game plan. He is expecting the same this Saturday.

The SP PNG Hunters will be looking to record their first back-to-back win on home turf this weekend.

Aiton said he is impressed with the performance of his men last weekend. He is happy that his side understood the game plan and the brand of football they wanted to play as a team.

“I think we individually prepared, we slowly understanding our system and processes more in our team and it’s starting to show,” said Aiton.

Aiton was also impressed with the discipline in their performance. He said in the last match, the errors and penalty counts were reduced, which he says is good progress for the team. He said, reducing unnecessary errors and penalty and believing in the game plan is now the focus for this weekend’s match.

“Big focus on our errors and penalties and understanding our system and processes more and sticking to it and have faith in what we are doing, don’t stray away from what we are doing even when it seems like it’s not working, it will work. Just stay with it.”

One of the better performers of Hunters’ 52 – 16 win over Blackhawks, Wallen Tau-Loi echoed similar sentiments. The Hunters second-rower was massive in the win against Blackhawks.

“Just have faith in our attack, trust the process and everything falls behind…turn up ready for each game and play my role well in the game”

The Hunters Coach, in the bid to keep the momentum rolling, confirmed that there will not be many changes in the line up this weekend, except for halfback, Jamie Mavoko, who suffered concussion and will not play this weekend’s match following Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols.

With Mavoko out for this match, Sakias Komati is a likely replacement.