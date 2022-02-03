Detainees escape police custody

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said five had escaped, but one was caught by officers on duty. The rest are still at large.

PPC Rubiang said all four were awaiting court appearances when they absconded. Allan Amadi and Junior Polis were charged for armed robbery and other serious crimes in Madang, while Bill Sinou and Peter Koi were charged for being in possession of a huge amount of marijuana. Lucas Paul, who was caught and put back in jail, was also awaiting court. He was arrested for smuggling a huge quantity of marijuana.

PPC Rubinag said the public must help police to locate the escapees so police can apprehend them. He stressed that a couple of these wanted criminals have committed serious crimes and they can cause harm to any member of the public if they are moving around freely.

“From reports that I got from the police officers on duty, the detainees escaped by lifting a metal (sheet) that was inside the cell and jumping out. They escaped through the fence. I had instructed the police officers to do proper check in the cell and it was done and the police are investigating the cell breakout. I want the detainees in the cell or the relatives of those who had been arrested and detained, to work closely with the police so they can either appear in court quickly or they can be cautioned and sent home depending on the crime committed. Escaping from police custody after being arrested and detained is an offence and police can charge charge those who aid the escapees,” the PPC said.