DAL launches nationwide consultation

He announced that nationwide consultations with all stakeholders to finalise the new National Agriculture Sector Plan will commence on August 7-8, 2023 in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

Dr Simbiken said this will kick-start direct dialogue with all stakeholders including farmers, capturing essential data from the industry players and all relevant stakeholders to include their inputs and assist complete the final draft report, which will be due following completion of the month-long exercise.

He said the NASP 2024-2033 team of consultants will further continue their review of the various Agriculture sub-sector commodity corporate plans and legislation (Acts and Bills) to be aligned and synchronized with the recently launched MTDP IV.

He said the consultation workshops for the country’s agriculture master plan will be held in Kokopo, Lae, Goroka, Alotau and Port Moresby.

“This is to identify issues and assist develop strategies aimed at facilitating and promoting agricultural sector developments in Papua New Guinea,” Dr Simbiken said.

“Most importantly, the consultation workshops are also targeted at those who directly deal with agriculture and land-related issues to ensure their priorities and development strategies are captured in the final outcome.

“Evaluating the views of the various stakeholders, landowners, investors and key government and non-government agencies is critically important to completing the process, under this official program. This will lead up to the validation workshop to be held in Port Moresby at the end of the month as a matter of process before the final draft is submitted.

“I encourage all important stakeholders to fully participate in these workshops due to its importance in the economic enhancement and future prosperity of Papua New Guinea,” Dr. Simbiken said.

All interested parties, stakeholders, individuals and investors interested to participate in the workshop, have to formally register.