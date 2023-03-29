CPL Launches Lae Medical & Lab Supplies

The event was attended by medical professionals and industry partners at the Lae International Hotel, who expressed their enthusiasm and warm welcome to the new brand.

CPL Group acquired City Pharmacy Medical & Lab Supplies two years ago from EBOS Group, a leading Australasian medical, pet & health supplier.

With over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical business, CPL Group has established itself as a provider of quality sales and after-sales service of medical and laboratory equipment to Papua New Guinea's healthcare system.

According to Pradeep Panda, Head of Pharmacy at CPL Group, the healthcare sector is a core focus area for the new government. With the launch of National Health Plan 2021-2030, it is expected to accelerate further.

He stressed the importance of providing the right diagnostic tools at the point of care, which can significantly reduce mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

Group Founder Sir Mahesh Patel expressed his pride in expanding the brand's reach further into PNG and looked forward to supporting the community in Morobe and the surrounding regions with all their medical and laboratory support needs.