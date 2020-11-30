Court stays Parliament sitting

This means there will be no Parliament sitting tomorrow, December 1st, and on April 20th 2021, until the court hears substantive proceedings then can make its ruling.

In handing down the decision late this afternoon, after nearly six hours of court hearing, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said the five man bench, has considered all the arguments presented before the court, before arriving at this decision.

The five man bench include; Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Justice David Cannings, Justice George Manuhu, Justice Derrick Hartshorn and Justice Ere Kariko.

Member for Ialibu-Pangia and former Prime Minister, Peter O’Neill is challenging Speaker Job Pomat’s recalling of Parliament sitting on Tuesday, 17th November, and subsequent passing of the 2021 National budget.

Both parties have welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court.

The matter returns on Thursday December 3rd for substantive proceedings.