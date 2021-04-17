 

Court refuse Fr Jan’s bail

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
15:41, April 17, 2021
The Waigani District Court has refused to revoke Fr. Jan Czuba’s bail following an application filed against him on grounds of interfering with a state witness in his case.

Magistrate Tracey Ganai said she was not satisfied on reasonable grounds that Fr Jan had interfered with the state witness while he was on bail for charges of official corruption and abuse of office.

The State prosecutor had submitted that Fr. Jan had interfered with a key witness and complainant Sebastian Bosco by having him arrested over a cyber-related matter.

Meanwhile, the submission on sufficiency of evidence on Fr. Jan’s case will return on the 13th of May 2021.

Fr. Jan is currently on a K3, 000 bail.

