Court refuse Fr Jan’s bail

Magistrate Tracey Ganai said she was not satisfied on reasonable grounds that Fr Jan had interfered with the state witness while he was on bail for charges of official corruption and abuse of office.

The State prosecutor had submitted that Fr. Jan had interfered with a key witness and complainant Sebastian Bosco by having him arrested over a cyber-related matter.

Meanwhile, the submission on sufficiency of evidence on Fr. Jan’s case will return on the 13th of May 2021.

Fr. Jan is currently on a K3, 000 bail.