Court dismisses bid by retired policemen

The Port Moresby District Court dismissed the retirees' proceedings against the Commissioner of Police and the Management of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary on April 28, 2023.

The retirees had been served with notices to vacate their institutional houses at the Games Village Police Barracks after their separation from the Constabulary in September 2022.

According to evidence presented by Director Police Human Resource Superintendent Warrick Simatab, 16 of the 22 retirees had already received their final legal entitlements, except for six widows who are yet to receive their late spouses’ final entitlements.

The Police Legal Directorate represented the Police Commissioner and the Management and filed a Notice of Motion to dismiss the proceedings on October 31, 2022.

The Court ruled that the proceedings were an abuse of court process and had no jurisdiction to hear and decide on the nature of the proceedings.

The Court dismissed the proceedings and uplifted orders restraining police management from removing the retirees from the barracks.