Convict recaptured during dawn raid

PPC Manus, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the prisoner, named Wendol Agua, aged 24 of Likum village in Pobuma LLG, Lorengau, escaped from police custody and was on the run until October 6th.

Agua escaped after he was sentenced by the Lorengau National Court on the 10th of April to serve 30 years in hard labour, where he would be discharged on the 9th of April, 2049.

Yapu further appealed to the people and community in Manus Province to assist police and provide information on those escapees who are still on the run.