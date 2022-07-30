Commissioner condemns fake news

Mr Manning made the comments after a number of rumours began appearing about the roles of security forces at the time of the Return of Writs and the sitting of the Eleventh Parliament.

“There are a number of nonsense rumours spinning around on social media about all manner of security issues relating to the election and what will happen on the 29th of July,” the Commissioner said.



“These include claims of massive security crackdowns, right through to claims of rogue security personnel, and I can tell you none of this will occur.”



Commissioner Manning further highlighted the damage fake online stories can cause, particularly when these relate to security matters.

“Talks of insurrection in the ranks and divisions between disciplined forces is ridiculous, but sadly some people can be misled to believe these claims are true.

“Police, Defence and Correctional Service work very close together and draw on each force’s strength in personnel and training.

“I want to reassure the country that we in the disciplined forces are intact and going about our jobs protecting our countrymen and women and the national interest.

“Social media that is driven by the wrong people is toxic for our internal security, particularly as there is a section of our community who finds some kind of sick satisfaction in causing anxiety and fear amongst our communities.

“A very serious security concern for our country right now is the damage inflicted by nameless and faceless people hiding behind computer keyboards.

“Free speech and the right of expression are cornerstones of our great democracy,” Mr Manning said.