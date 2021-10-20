COI yet to submit report

In a statement issued on the 6th of July, the Commission stated that the final report will be submitted on the 30th of September and tabled on the floor of parliament.

However, the date has passed with the report yet to be finalized and submitted.

The report stated, “In the meantime, it is continuing to investigate and analyse the matters raised by the Terms of Reference. Directions will be made in due course as to any potentially affected individuals or entities, ensuring that they have sufficient time to lodge any written submissions”.

The COI has appealed to interested persons in the matter, to monitor the Inquiry website for updates.