Classroom for Namatanai school

The school with a vivid history dating back almost 114 years to the time of early missionaries is located few kilometres outside of Namatanai town, New Ireland Province and sits beautifully on a plateau overlooking the Namatanai harbour in ward 12 of the Namatanai Local Level Government (LLG).

As a United Church agency school, it is one of the oldest schools in New Ireland Province established in 1909 by early Methodist Missionaries. In the early days it was known as ‘Lukbuk’ or reading school. Gradually the school grew and changed overtime to a primary school status in 1997.

Minister Schnaubelt speaking during the official launch of the 6-in-1 classroom commended the church and the school board for the partnership in making education a priority.

“The education sector in any government system or community is vital enabler for development. Without education, we will lack the knowledge to prosper and develop further. And as your leader, it is my responsibility to make education priority for all.

“With the new classroom building, I also urge the teaching faculty to lift your standard in educating our future leaders of tomorrow. Look after the school building and make the most out of it,” he said.

The MP said he is keen in building two each of the 6-in-1 model classrooms for the six LLGs of the Namatanai district including Sentral Niu Ailan, Namatanai, Nimamar, Matalai, Konoagil and Tanir.

Schnaubelt named the new 6-in-1 classroom building as Butut Building in honour of the late Reverend Robinson Butut.

Namatanai LLG president, Joshua Soi was given the honour to cut the ribbon to officially open the red coloured 6-in-1 classroom building funded by the Namatanai District Development Authority at the cost of K1.5 million.

Schnaubelt further announced major economic impact projects for the district that will soon come on stream and create employment opportunities for the local people include: Fish Processing Plant, Large Scale Poultry, Mageh Plantation Agriculture Industrial Park, Biomass Power Plant and Air Transport Services.

Meanwhile, prior to the opening of the Halis Primary School’s new 6-in-1 classroom, Schnaubelt accompanied by Konoagil president, Isaac Tosel was in ward 2 of Konoagil LLG on April 26, 2023 where he launched musical instruments for Amalgamated Local Church (ALC) at Rei village.

Schnaubelt further committed K20,000 towards the building of the ALC church while president Tosel committed K5,000 as well.

He also opened a new double classroom and a teacher’s house at Dr George Brown Primary School – Kudukudu, Matalai LLG on March 27, 2023.