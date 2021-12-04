Class Of 2021 – Equipped For The Future!

BbP states its program has shown year after year, that children who have attended the Early Childhood Development program are well ahead of their peers.

As part of BbP’s in-house developed curriculum, the children have been taught phonics, segmenting and blending and many are now able to read. They have been taught discipline and classroom behaviour and are ready to focus on learning.

BbP’s Library Learning Centre in Pari Village also witnessed its first graduation today. Rupert Bray, Managing Director Steamships Trading Limited was in attendance to witness this important milestone, alongside Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly Dadi Toka Jnr.

Leanne Resson, BbP Executive Officer said, “Despite this difficult year for everyone, it’s wonderful to see more than one thousand children graduating from our programs, equipped with the skills to successfully transition to the next stages of their learning.”

Meantime, this December all BbP’s Teacher-Librarians will also attend the organisations first Digital Training program to prepare the teachers for the introduction of the children’s Digital Learning program, which will be rolled out to all Library Learning Centres in 2021.

Anne-Sophie Hermann, BbP Founder and Chair said, “There’s no time to waste, it is essential for the increase in literacy rates to start teaching the children to read at the foundational level. We are grateful for the tremendous and generous support we receive from our sponsors and partners in both PNG and Australia. We are looking forward to an exciting year in 2021 and to be introducing digital learning to the children.”