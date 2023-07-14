City gears up for 48th Independence Day

The first planning meeting chaired by the Governor, took place yesterday, marking the beginning of meticulous preparation just two months before the celebration.

This year's Independence Day holds special significance as Port Moresby also prepares for the momentous 50th year of Independence Day in 2025. With this in mind, the organizing committee is dedicated to early preparation, careful planning, and a strong commitment to the city's vision.

The city aims to engage stakeholders from the corporate, education, and defense sectors, which are key focus areas for the event.

Independence Day serves as a flagship event that unites the community and showcases the spirit of Port Moresby. It also provides an opportunity to promote the city's progress in creating a clean, safe, healthy, and livable environment, as well as to highlight its tourism potential, attracting visitors from the region and beyond.

Looking ahead, Governor Parkop is eagerly anticipating the stakeholder meeting scheduled next week at City Hall. This meeting will serve as a platform to further progress the plans and discuss innovative ideas to make this year's Independence Day celebration truly memorable.

Governor Parkop believes that collective efforts will create lasting memories and pave the way for an even grander 50th year of Independence Day in 2025.