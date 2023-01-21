CID Western Highlands receives computers

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent John Sagom received the donation of six new desktop computers worth K26, 000 from the Director for Crimes Chief Inspector Joel Simatab at the Police headquarters in Port Moresby on Wednesday 18th January.

CIP Simatab said the initiative of providing logistical support to CIDs in all provinces will be rolled out with this being the first to improve law and order in support of the Commissioner’s intent for 2023.

“It’s a timely approach to back up our investigators in the provinces as it goes in line with the Commissioner’s intent for 2023 to be the year of Law Enforcement,” says Mr Simatab.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crimes Hodges Ette said that for years there was no proper coordination between the provinces and the Police Headquarters, and that there needs to be support of teams in the provinces.

ACP Ette said this was a first in giving out computers and it will be followed by a distribution of other programs such as the Crime Management System and Police Clearance capability in provinces.

“A lot of times we do not get the updates of major cases on time from the provinces due to the unavailability of computers, so we have decided that the time for excuses is over. With the presentation of these computers, we will be expecting proper reports daily,” says ACP Ette.

PPC Western Highlands Superintendent John Sagom was thankful for this great support and for being able to see the importance of having resources to conduct investigations as CIDs in the province have operated on a single computer resulting in quite a workload.

“With this support, we will make sure that investigations are done properly, we will build up good cases and provide material facts to the court. The intent of the Commissioner for 2023 will be implemented at the provincial and district levels as well,” said PPC Sagom.