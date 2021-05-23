Chuave Procurement Committee

The committee comprises of District Administrator, Marakus Warip, District Finance Manager Victoria David, Justice, Law & Order representative Chief Sergeant Gensen Bane, community representative Pastor David Baia and women’s representative Margaret Melton.

National Procurement Commission COE, Simon Bole congratulated the members at and explained to them the guidelines and procedures of the procurement processes.

The threshold limit for the procurement committee is K2.5 million. The funds will be used to undertake developments and projects for the Chuave District.

Meanwhile, Member for Chuave, Wera Mori said: “It is important that we have this board in place. We need to procure public monies to be spent on essential key areas of expenditure so that we entail development within the district.”

The committee were encouraged to be wise when awarding contracts to contractors so that the people get the right type of services and development they deserve.