Chinese Medical Team appreciated

The team has been in New Ireland from June 22nd to June 28th, 2023.

In a meeting held this afternoon, Sir Julius Chan invited the Chinese Medical Team to his office, where he presented them with a Certificate of Appreciation and his book titled "Life and Politics, Playing the Game" as tokens of appreciation.

These gifts were given to acknowledge the team's continuous efforts in enhancing medical services and providing training support to the government and people of New Ireland.

The China Medical Team consists of Dr. Liu Zhenqiu, a pediatrician and Deputy Chairman of the team, Dr. Mu Haibo, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Liu Honbo, a Physio Therapist, and Yang Chang, the head nurse.

Dr. Liu Zhenqiu, on behalf of the Chinese Medical Team, expressed sincere gratitude to Sir Julius Chan for his kind gesture.

He emphasized the team's deep appreciation and pride in collaborating with Papua New Guinea and China, particularly in delivering medical care to the New Ireland Province.

The team visited Tinkoris Hospital and Namatanai Hospital in the Namatanai District before departing for Port Moresby on June 28th.