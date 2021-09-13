Chinese detained for overstaying visa

He was recently identified by Immigration officers during a weeklong spot check operation in the province, and airlifted to Port Moresby. He has been detained at the Bomana Immigration Centre.

The man from China, is married to a local woman. He overstayed his work and entry permits by three (3) years. He was caught working as a retail manager in a shopping centre in Kimbe town and was escorted by Immigration and Police officers to Port Moresby and detained at the Bomana Immigration Centre.

Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau cautioned foreign nationals not to rely on their PNG spouse with the hope that marriage to local woman would guarantee access to reside and work in the country. The Chinese national will be subject to further investigations before a decision is made for his removal from the country.

The spot check operations targeting retail, wholesale and logging companies were conducted in Kimbe, Bialla town and at logging camps in Ulamona and Mekar.

Almost 40 foreign nationals operating businesses and working in those areas were penalized for various minor beaches of their visa conditions. The spot check team collected over K150,000 in fines and penalties.

Mr Hulahau says West New Britain is a significant contributor in terms of tax and levies from commercial and logging activities and there is still need to ensure compliance in all the sectors.

Apart from the usual visa checks, the Spot Check team sighted non-compliance of other PNG laws in the two logging sites operated by Vanimo Jaya in Ulamona and Mekar in Bialla. The team reported unregistered fleets including heavy duty machineries and trucks that transports logs and passengers.

Hulahau added that there are allegations of mistreatment and low salary rates reported by local workers at the two logging sites and he is urging respective government authorities to step up their efforts to make sure companies are compliant with the domestic laws.

The Immigration led Spot Check operations in Kimbe was carried out with the support from PNG Customs and Police.