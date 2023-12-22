Central Police launch E’Verele festive operations

The Operation code, ' E’Verele’ meaning happiness, is given to ensure the community in Central Province enjoys a trouble-free festive season.

Central Province Police officers took part in a parade to commemorate the launching of the operation.

Central Provincial Commander Chief Inspector Laimo Asi, said the operation gets underway this evening and for the next 14 days. It will cease on January 14th, 2024.

Asi said police officers will be dispatched to all Central LLGs to implement the exercise, including roadblocks and security checks.

“We intend to make ourselves present in the community to ensure our people enjoy this festive season,” he said.

PPC Asi urged police personnel to conduct themselves professionally and ethically when carrying out their duties.



Governor for Central Rufina Peter witnessed the launching of E’Verele and committed K25,000 towards the operation