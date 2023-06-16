CCDA Climate Change Awareness

This initiative aims to raise awareness about climate change among secondary schools in the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Province.

Erick Sarut, Acting Manager of National Communication at CCDA, announced that 22 secondary-level schools will be visited in June and July to conduct climate change awareness activities. Sarut emphasized the urgency of addressing the climate emergency and highlighted the significance of education and awareness in combatting this global challenge.

"The secondary awareness program is designed to educate our young future leaders about the actions required to address the climate emergency. We are the first generation to experience the impacts of climate change and the last generation capable of taking effective action," stated Sarut.

He emphasized that by increasing awareness among students, they can develop a profound understanding of the challenges ahead and the importance of mitigating and adapting to climate change.

CCDA has already visited several schools, including Gerehu Secondary School, St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Jubilee Catholic Secondary School, and Don Bosco Technical Secondary School. An additional 18 schools in NCD and Central Province are scheduled to receive similar awareness programs this month.

In addition to raising awareness, the school program plays a crucial role in promoting the upcoming Second National Climate Change Summit, scheduled to be held in Port Moresby from September 12-13, 2023. During the school visits, students and staff were informed about the ways they can participate in the Summit, such as through an Inter-School Debate Competition.

The Inter-School Debate Competition, which will take place on September 11, 2023, is open for registration to secondary schools in NCD and two schools in Central Province. The theme of the debate will revolve around "Promoting Climate Justice and Social Inclusion."

Sarut expressed satisfaction with the positive feedback and interest received from students and staff during the school visits. He acknowledged the importance of climate change awareness to students and highlighted the significance of programs like the school debate competition in their learning.

"On behalf of CCDA's management, I extend my gratitude to the CCDA officers who are also members of the Summit Organizing Committee for leading this awareness campaign. I would also like to thank the school administrations for accepting our invitation and allowing us the opportunity to visit their schools and deliver the awareness program," concluded Sarut.