Candidate’s Family Terrorised

A police report was filed yesterday at the Morobe Provincial Police headquarters in Lae, stating that a group of men, armed with bush knives and slingshots, started terrorising the family members and supporters of candidate, Wagao Openg, on Sunday, 19th June.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of men waited at the Timbe wara for Openg’s supporters, who had gone to Songin for the opening of his campaign posters.

The armed gang allegedly attacked a boy, a man and two women during that time and shredded a poster.

By Monday, the number of men had significantly increased, with the addition of three homemade guns to their arsenal.

They went to Openg’s village of Tompanep and intimidated the family there before chanting and marching back to their village.

Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Singura, confirmed receiving the report yesterday (Tuesday, June 21st) morning.

“We will establish the nature of the situation out there and send additional police personnel there and to Tewai-Siassi as well,” said Singura.

“We have received reports of election-related disturbances and fighting going on.”

Morobe’s districts that have reported election-related disturbances include the Huon Gulf, where two youths from Munum were killed on May 26th, Kabwum, Finschhafen and Tewai-Siassi.

PPC Singura is urging Morobeans to have a responsible mindset and campaign in a proper manner.

“People who have been arrested will be dealt with accordingly. We discourage such acts from continuing as we head into the polling period.”