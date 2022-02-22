Cancer A Global Fight, says Doctor

Cancer Foundation’s Deputy Chair and PNG Women Doctors Association President, Dr. Lynda Sirigoi was invited to speak at a medical fundraising dinner for young Ugava Tau and spoke on the impact of cancer on families and the work of the Cancer Foundation.

Also as a family Physician, she said last year there was a record of about 10 million deaths making it an ongoing issue the world over.

Dr. Sirigoi said having heard young Ugava’s story was a clear indication of the impact cancer has on families, as it is a common tale faced by many. She felt encouraged that there is hope after witnessing the battle Ugava and his family are facing but have committed to seeing his life and health restored.

“Having that diagnosis can just change your life overnight, but it’s a time when the families pull together to support, you suddenly realise just how much strength it has but it is also very taxing on your time, resources and that’s why it’s great that we can come together as a community to support that,” said Dr. Sirigoi.

She said there have been misconceptions of what the Cancer Foundation’s work actually entails and for those in a situation like Ugava, they look to it for financial support for medical treatment, however this is not its function.

“The main objective of the Foundation is involved in a lot of advocacy, education and awareness programs. A lot of that is done through sponsorship from various partners who allow the foundation to be able to carry out its work. We appreciate how important awareness is in getting the message across to people about cancer.”

Dr Sirigoi said most of the time the conversation about cancer is mostly avoided but it is vital that people be made aware of its impact and how to understand it thoroughly and that is what the PNG Cancer Foundation is about, to improve coordination of cancer education & awareness throughout the country.