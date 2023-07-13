Burning of bus sparks tension

The relatively new bus, less than a year old, became the center of a conflict that unfolded between different communities in the area.

In response to the arson, residents of Kasia and Galewale took matters into their own hands by setting up roadblocks along the main Hoskins Koumumu Road. This disrupted the normal flow of traffic, inconveniencing commuters.

The youth involved in the roadblocks allowed essential traffic to pass through, minimizing the impact on innocent bystanders. Their focus was primarily on identifying and apprehending individuals from Gavaiva Village whom they believe are responsible for burning the bus.

Swift action by local police led to the arrest of three suspects on the same day. Initial reports from the investigation revealed that the suspects, during questioning, admitted to being part of a larger group from Gavaiva Village. This confession fueled the animosity between the Kasia-Galewale alliance and the Gavaiva villagers.

On Tuesday, an emergency meeting was called to address the escalating situation. The meeting included Member for Nakanai Francis Maneke, Hoskins LLG President Roderick Bibilo, ward members, and officials from the Nakanai District and Hoskins Local-Level Government (LLG). After deliberations, it was decided that an immediate measure would be to deploy additional police manpower to disperse the youth conducting roadblocks and restore normalcy to the area. This decision was promptly implemented on Tuesday evening.

The incident alarmed political leaders, community leaders, and residents; emphasizing the need for decisive actions to maintain peace and security in the region.