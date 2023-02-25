Building resilient health systems

This can be better managed to create resilient health systems in the future with several key elements that allow for the better management of health systems; however, one that is most important is Command Control, based on the experiences learned throughout COVID 19.

To achieve Command Control, the Joint Agency task force at the National Control Centre was established on 24th March 2020, with the assistance of government agencies and partners — a fundamental strategy to have in managing a country's disasters or pandemic with the leadership of the pandemic controller — David Manning.

The 'Niupela Pasin', being implemented and rolled out as a New Normal Strategy was similarly a good outcome from the pandemic that greatly complimented command control and compliance to the measures and directives given out by the controller.

Speaking at the Resilient Health Systems Workshop recently in Port Moresby, Dr Daoni Esorom, Deputy Controller of the National Control Centre of COVID 19 and Executive Director to the COVID 19 Vaccine Taskforce, who shared challenges, achievements and experiences learned through COVID 19 that could be practical solutions to some of PNG's life-threatening diseases.

“COVID 19 gave us the opportunity to be realistic about our approaches to managing some of our ongoing health management issues and challenges,” said Dr Esorom.

He added, "Some of our airborne diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB) can be better managed similar to how we managed and controlled the spread of COVID 19 through effective quarantining and isolation of patients and their contacts.”

Dr Esorom further stated that it is through the sharing of experiences and learning among Health Care Workers, international partners, the National Control Centre and the National Department of Health (NDoH) that resilient health systems can be effectively developed to safeguard PNG's economy from any future pandemic or disaster.

COVID 19 has created a solution to some of its challenges through the establishment of the Ministerial Vaccine Taskforce with the introduction of COVID-19 Vaccines. Vaccines can help prevent hospitalization, severe illness and death.

The taskforce says it is Important to continue communicating to people and vulnerable groups the risks of COVID-19 and to be fully vaccinated. The uptake of COVID vaccination is the best way to ensure the protection of one's health and that of their families

“Protect yourself and your family by getting fully vaccinated at an authorized vaccination Site near you today.