BSP Supports Men of Honour Awards

The Men of Honour Campaign is in its sixth season and with the Awards scheduled for 10th December, 2021.

In a statement, BSP stated that it is pleased to support a campaign that highlights men coming together to influence positive changes in their communities.

BSP Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Gorethy Semi said, Leadership and Community are core values BSP holds highly and what better way to demonstrate that through this support of K20, 000 for the New Guinea Islands Region Award, which includes merchandise packs to three winners of the Regional Award.

“We are pleased to support the campaign for the second year and reward a Man of Honour in the selected category and overall male leaders for their commitment and contribution in influencing positive changes in their respective communities.

“As a community oriented bank that gives back to the communities we operate in through our Annual Community Projects, we are also proud to be supporting other worthy projects.”

Digicel Foundation CEO Serena Sasingian, in receiving the cheque said Corporates like BSP have been critical to the success of the Men of Honour Campaign through their ongoing commitment as a category sponsor.

“Through this platform BSP is showing its support towards the important role men play in ending Gender Based Violence in PNG.”

Four Men of Honour will be chosen from each region in PNG. BSP have come on as the official sponsor for the Men of Honour New Guinea Islands Region Award.