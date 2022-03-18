BSP & BbP Celebrate Partnership Anniversary

Ten years ago, BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) saw the opportunity to address this need to partner with Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) Children’s Libraries, with an emphasis on serving children from diverse backgrounds and with diverse needs as part of the banks community values.

Through the partnership BSP supported BbP in funding its operations at 3 libraries in Lae (Unitech), Manus and Goroka, since 2012.

This year, BbP celebrates its 15 years of establishment in the country since 2007, while also recognising the 10 years of continued support by BSP as platinum sponsors of the program.

The anniversary celebration and Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) signing took place at the BbP Library Centre in Lae Unitech Campus.

“Fifteen years ago we opened doors with limited resources for children, today we have facilities and resources to care for the number of children we have each year. Less than 10 percent of our enrollment is also reserved for children with special needs. Thank you BSP for the continued support,” said Bbp Chief Executive Officer, Leanne Resson.

“All we want is to provide quality, affordable, childcare, pre-school education for families of all economic backgrounds with a mission to help increase literacy rates in PNG. We are keen to provide an opportunity for the most vulnerable children in society by opening to doors of their young minds high quality children's books as well as educational toys and craft materials,” said Ms Resson.

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming also present at the celebration commended the BbP for the wonderful work in empowering and educating children who are the future of this nation.

“We understand that from current early years’, children learn best through play-based learning. Early learning programs delivered by qualified educators make a big difference to children’s outcomes. And, in the right environment, under the guidance of passionate and qualified educators, children will learn valuable skills to help them have a confident and successful start to school. We believe BbP has it all,” said Fleming.

Fleming added that BSP are pleased to invest in a program that contributes to the development of the PNG people and community, by investing in educating in the children on the innovative early childhood learning and providing children with the skills they will need for the emerging world.

BSP has so far invested over K2.4m since 2012 in assisting Buk bilong Pikinini with their operations as well as maintaining and sustaining the three libraries in Lae, Goroka and Manus.

In 2019, financial literacy sessions were also introduced at the libraries in partnership with the BSP team to teach the children the value of money and saving through fun and interactive games and activities.