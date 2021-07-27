Breeding Raggiana BOP A Success

The success comes as part of ongoing breeding programs carried out by the Park. In 2018, the Park completed the Plumes of Paradise precinct, displaying eight Bird of Paradise species.

Since then, the Park has been focused on breeding the majority of these species.

In early June this year, the male Raggiana Bird of Paradise was seen displaying and showing off his beautiful plumage to the female. The female soon took interest in the male and started constructing a nest, incubating a single egg.

Fifteen days later, the Female Raggiana Bird of Paradise started catching insects and taking food back to the nest, this could only mean one thing; she was feeding her baby!

This is the first time in 20 years that the Raggiana Bird of Paradise has been bred in captivity in Papua New Guinea, a significant achievement for Port Moresby Nature Park and Papua New Guinea, as this is the country’s national emblem.

Curator Brett Smith said: “The Nature Park has had prior success in breeding other species of bird of paradise. The more we learn from their behaviour and needs, the better we can get at caring for and breeding them.”

“With current trends in the harvesting of birds of paradise for feather use in head dresses, the population in the wild are not sustainable and we could lose some of the species that are heavily targeted for their spectacular plumage,” he added.

The Park hopes to ensure the survival of the Birds of Paradise for future generations through breeding programs led by the qualified and dedicated wildlife team at the park.