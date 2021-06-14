Bougainville Attains Land Powers

The Minister was there to hand over all powers and functions for Land Administration from the National Government to the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

He said service delivery in Bougainville’s land sector has now been made easier.

ABG President Ishmael Toroama and Minister Rosso, signed the drawdown instrument.

In his address, President Toroama expressed his gratitude to the National Government, saying it allows them to independently mange its own land affairs ‘the Bougainville way’.

“I am pleased to acknowledge and bear witness to the successful working relationship between both governments to ensure Bougainville’s independent management of its own land affairs the Bougainville way,” President Toroama said.

Bougainvilleans have been challenged to work closely with the ABG Lands Minister Robert Hamal Sawa, as land in Bougainville is scarce.

Minister Sawa said working together allows the government to make available customary land for development and in turn add value to it.

He also said his department is in the process of developing the Bougainville Lands Act.

“My department is working on the Lands Act - the act is a home-grown Lands Act that is being developed to address issues that are unique to Bougainville,” Minister Sawa said.

The signing included uplifting of moratorium on the land rentals so that the ABG can collect rentals on the state leases.

“This will greatly assist and enhance the ABG in its revenue collection methods. ABG will now have its first ever regional land board to be established. This is on top of the Physical Planning board which has already been established,” Minister Rosso said.

The event also saw the swearing in of the Land Board Members. The newly established Land Board for Bougainville will be chaired by Robert Critchley, with other members including Agnes Titus, Henry Stalei, Ralph Christan, Albert Nukuitu, Fr Patrick Baria and Clement Sipara.

Photo credit: ABG