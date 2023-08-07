Board of inquiry into PNGDF accident starts

PNGDF internal investigations, having inconclusively completed their internal inquiry on the 20th of July 2023, have thereafter been given advice to start preparing for the General Board of Inquiry.

On July 21, 2023, the General Board of Inquiry was established as prescribed within Section 51 of the Defence Act 1974, as amended, through Gazettal Notice No.G591.

Minister for Defence, Win Daki has appointed Colonel Bruno Malau as Chairman, Jena Kuliniasi (Deputy State Solicitor) as member, Sumasy Singin (Law Lecturer, UPNG) as member, and Emmanuel Gorea (Business Lecturer, UPNG, and retired Navy Officer) as members of the Board of Inquiry.

Minister Daki said the appointment is consistent with Ministerial prerogative and pursuant to section 3(1)a and section 3(2) of the Defence (Board of Inquiry) Regulations.

“The Secretary of Defence has been supportive of the General Board of Inquiry thus far and I expect the same from the Chief of Defence Force. Every finding of this General Board of Inquiry is of utmost importance to national security.

“As Minister for Defence, I will be standing by to take the findings of the General Board of Inquiry and provide appropriate advice to the Government,” states Minister Daki in a formal statement.

The first sitting of this Board is on Tuesday 10am, 8th of August 2023 at APEC Haus.

The Minister’s official statement says that over the next six months, with possible extension to 12 months period, the General Board of Inquiry will be intensely enquiring into all areas of Defence administration, operations and Training.

This enquiry will now set into motion the basis of which some problem areas within Defence will be carefully scrutinized, analyzed and suitable recommendations will be made to rectify these problems.

Minister Daki further stated: “Unfortunately, I have not been made aware the facts of the 04th of July Accident and what is in the Internal Investigation recommendation of PNGDF. Consequently, I have now, as Minister for Defence, set the General Board of Inquiry in motion to look into the conduct of the Defence Force as investigated internally.

“The Defence Organisation, both Defence Force and Department of Defence, are fully aware of the General Board of Inquiry and I expect utmost cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of this Inquiry.”