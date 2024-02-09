Bird, Basil Jr, Samban resign from Gov’t

The MPs made their announcement in a press conference at Dream Inn Hotel in Port Moresby yesterday.

Governor Bird when giving his speech said his move was to see a change in the Government.

“I will not be the lookout, standing guard while the riches of this country are plundered. My conscience will not allow it.

“I remained in government hoping that this government would solve our cost of living crisis, our power crisis, our foreign exchange crisis, our law and order crisis and our employment crisis.

Governor Bird said people expect higher standards of responsibility from leaders in the stewardship of public funds especially from MPs.

“And the people are right to expect higher standards on matters such as this because we are custodians of the public interest.

“Holding public office is a sacred trust and our ability and attitude to be prudent and honest in the use of public funds is critical. We are not just project managers.

“I had no prior knowledge of the Paraka payments or the Connect PNG payments until the details were made public. If I remain in government, it will mean that I support these types of behavior. This would go against everything I stand for.

“I remained in government because I was committed to the work on Elections, GEWE and Provincial government.

“I have had many disagreements with the Government on issues of ethics, philosophy and management but this latest revelation is difficult to reconcile,” Governor Bird said.

He stressed that the prosperity of the country cannot be measured by the success in one or two districts while entire provinces are going backward.

“Provinces are collections of districts that must complement each other.

Bird stated that public funds are being weaponised to favour certain districts to the detriment of our country. PNG needs a new formula for growth and equitable sharing of the nation’s wealth.”

Meantime, Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jnr said his decision to move deeply reflects on the leadership of his late father and former Deputy Prime Minister late Sam Basil.

“Since joining the Marape-Rosso government in 2022, my intention has always been to ensure a healthy contribution to our national agenda in the hopes of securing an equitable and fair level of development assistance for Morobe and the people of Bulolo.

“Over the many months before my decision, it had become clear to me that my calls to action for several important issues facing Morobe province as a whole were taken very lightly.

“Issues like the Basil legacy flyover project over the Kumalu River, the Wau-Bulolo Highway, Wafi-Golpu/Hidden Valley outstanding development issues, medicine shortages for our communities, and many more, have all attracted no interest from our national leaders.

“It is in the spirit of my father’s political philosophy of doing what he thought was best for his people, knowing that it would impact the country, I am resigning to once again establish ULP as Morobe Province’s pride and restore our position as a province that must stand firm in the best interest of this nation,” Basil Jr said.