BbP Provides Career Paths For Kids

Book bilong Pikinini (BbP) has once again selected one lucky child to go on an excursion to see what goes on behind the counter in a Bank and learn what it takes to be a Bank Teller.

Five-year-old, Piro Billy Namean was chosen to feature in the reader titled, “When I grow up I want to be a Bank Teller.” Books are a valuable way to motivate children in realizing and learning the type of career they would like to have in the future.

Role model, Jude Temako, a BSP teller, took young Piro on an exciting but educational tour of the bank learning different tasks. From, providing customer service, counting coins, stamping receipts, counting K1000 using the counting machine and to top it off, meeting important people like BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming to talk more on the functions of a bank.

BSP has been a great supporter of Buk bilong Pikinini since 2012 and has built Library learning Centres in Lae, Goroka and Manus and providing financial literacy sessions for kids to learn the importance of savings and the value of money.

Mr Fleming said: “Putting into practice the financial literacy sessions, young Piro had his very first Kids Savings account opened, a practical step towards managing and saving money.”

Photo/Story credit: ROAN PAUL