 

Balimo College Welcomes New Intakes

11:08, March 8, 2022
The Balimo College in Western Province has welcomed its first intake of 40 students. The students have enrolled in the Primary Teacher training program.

It is the first ever teachers college for the province; an initiative called for in the Fly River Provincial Government’s 5-Year Development Plan.

The College is a PNG Sustainable Development Program (SDP) education initiative, managed by the Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) with technical support from Western Sydney University (WSU).

Through this successful partnership, Balimo College will offer pre-service training for future teachers aimed at training Western Province people for employment in Western Province. The College also aims to offer in-service training for existing teachers. 

Tertiary studies are an extension to successful e-learning and FODE initiatives. The Balimo College commenced operations in 2019 with its FODE program aimed at addressing the high student dropout rate in the province.

Its FODE Centre opened in Balimo to give students a second chance of participating in the education system and FODE enrolments have increased each year from 105 to 210 to 316.

In February this year, 40 students including graduating FODE students have progressed to become the first cohort that will be studying for their Diploma of Primary Teaching at Balimo College.

