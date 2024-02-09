Australia-PNG Strengthen Ties in Annual Dialogue

The occasion underscored the enduring cultural, historical, and geographical ties that bind the two nations.

The dialogue reaffirmed the commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership, emphasising shared values and mutual cooperation in various domains, including security, climate change, and infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Marape expressed gratitude for the rare opportunity to address the Australian Parliament, reciprocating Prime Minister Albanese's historic address to Papua New Guinea’s Parliament in 2023. The open-door policy between the two nations symbolizes their partnership as equals in regional diplomacy.

Key discussions centered on enhancing bilateral security cooperation, evidenced by the recent signing of the Bilateral Security Agreement. Both leaders emphasized collaborative efforts in addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including cyber threats and gender-based violence.

Acknowledging Papua New Guinea's focus on internal security, Prime Minister Marape welcomed Australia’s substantial investment in the AUD100 million Law and Justice Partnership, aimed at fortifying law enforcement capabilities and infrastructure.

The leaders underscored their joint commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and resilience, emphasizing collective responses to humanitarian crises and natural disasters. They pledged to deepen military cooperation, enhance peacekeeping capabilities, and bolster cyber security measures to ensure regional stability.

The economic collaboration took centre stage, with discussions on critical infrastructure projects, labour mobility, and trade enhancement. Leaders highlighted the significance of investments in Papua New Guinea's Connect PNG Program and the imperative of sustainable agricultural practices.

Addressing climate change as a shared security concern, the leaders welcomed new initiatives under the Bilateral Security Agreement to mitigate its impacts. Australia pledged support through the PNG Climate FIRST program, facilitating access to climate finance for adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The dialogue also celebrated achievements in health and education initiatives, recognizing the transformative impact of programs like the Partnerships for Improving Education Program and ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital Redevelopment.

In a gesture of solidarity, the leaders renamed the Australia Awards as the Somare-Whitlam Awards, honoring the legacies of Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare and Gough Whitlam AC QC.

Sporting ties were reaffirmed, with a mutual aspiration for a Papua New Guinea franchise in the National Rugby League, highlighting the shared passion for rugby league and netball.

Looking ahead, the leaders pledged to strengthen the partnership between their nations, culminating in the establishment of a memorial commemorating Australian Kiaps' contributions to Papua New Guinea's nation-building, coinciding with Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence anniversary in 2025.

The dialogue concluded with a commitment to foster regional unity through Pacific-led initiatives, guided by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.