Aus Govt continue WaSH assistance

With the assistance of the Government of Australia through the PNGAus partnership and the Water for Women Grant, the WaSH Joint Sector Review Report was completed successfully and launched today.

The Australian government was acknowledged by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring who take lead in the JSR Report including other WaSH stakeholders.

First Secretary of Health Australian High Commission, Dr Anna Gilchrist said; “Today of course we are here to mark the launch of the Joint Sector Review OF WaSH in PNG, this work is so important in building the knowledge and coordination of WaSH in PNG for the most effective actions going forward.

“We are glad that Australia is able to support the development, with some funding and support through the Water for Women.”