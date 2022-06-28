 

Augerea’s Term Extended

14:49, June 28, 2022
The Judicial and Legal Services Commission has reappointed Ian Augerea as the Registrar of the National and Supreme Court of Justice for a term of 3 years, commencing today.

Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, officiated at Mr. Augerea's swearing in ceremony, and that of Justice David Cannings and Justice Paul Tusais at the Government house this morning. 

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission also reappointed Justice Cannings as a Judge of the National and Supreme Courts of PNG for a period of 3 years while Justice Tusais is reappointed for a term of 10 years.

Justice Cannings, Justice Tusais, and Mr. Augerea recited before the Governor-General the Declaration of Office, Declaration of Loyalty, and Judicial Declaration at a swearing-in ceremony at Government House. 

 

PNG National and Supreme Court
Swearing in ceremony
Judicial and Legal Services Commission
