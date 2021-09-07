Asia Pacific Institute sign MOU with UOG

UOG Director for Flexible Learning, Kensol Rui said students who graduated from private institutions like Asia Pacific have found a pathway to a state institution for tertiary studies. This MoU will provide opportunities for students in Southern region.

The signing of the MoU will also strengthen the relationship that the two institutions have.

Asia Pacific Institute will now offer diploma courses in Business Accounting, Business Management, Early Childhood, and Tourism and Hospitality. Students can continue their bachelors’ degree at UOG.

The institute takes in its first batch in 2022.

It will also offer three schemes for students to enroll. This includes a 50% government scholarship. The arrangements are ‘Study now and pay later’. Students have to register with K200 to complete their program, and then pay the sum after they are employed. There is also a special payment arrangement that suits their budget.

Meanwhile the Asia Pacific Institute of Applied Social Science and Economic and Technological studies will commence its second semester this week.

Established in 2012, the private institution has given drop out grade 10 and 12 students a second chance in pursing studies in their respective areas of passion.

Executive Director of the institution, Thomas Pillar said with the Government’s plan to take back PNG, the institution is providing an educational pathway to these school leavers.

The school is offering a wide range of certificate and diploma programs in primary education, general nursing, tourism and aviation.

Pillar said with the MoA signing with the University of Goroka, students from the private institution will now pursue studies at a higher learning institution.