Arrested for K20,000 fake land deal

The defendant, from Lovarang village, allegedly told a couple in October this year that he was looking for buyers to purchase a friend’s piece of land.

Police said at that time, the couple was looking for land so they withdrew K20,000 and gave it to him.

“He told them to give him and the owner of the block a week to sort out the land title but instead, he got the money and escaped to Lihir and started using the money,” said the provincial police commander, Superintendent Albert Beli.

“He came back to Namatanai, then back to Lihir again. The complainants tried calling him but he had changed his phone number.

“They couldn’t get through until Tuesday, December 26th, he was apprehended by Konos police at Kabil village.”

He is facing a charge of stealing by false pretence.