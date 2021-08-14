Arrested for damaging classroom

Provincial Police Commander, David Yapu, said the suspects were intoxicated when they vandalised the building on Thursday, between 6pm and 9pm.

The new classroom was funded by Open member and National Parliament Speaker, Job Pomat. It was ready for its official opening when the incident occurred.

“People must respect school buildings as they provide vital services in terms of education to their children,” the PPC stated.

“What the four suspects did to the classroom is a total disgrace and disrespectful to the Andra community and the Division of Education in Manus Province.”

The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday, August 17th.

Yapu thank the Andra community for assisting police with their arrest.