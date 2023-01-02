Arrest of drug dealers commended

Cleopas Warpit, Ward Member for Vunadidir ward in Toma Vunadidir LLG in Gazelle District said this when commending and appreciating the efforts of officers involved in the Rabaul District festive operations.

The trio - Tazo Tinoa and Raymond Peter from Eastern Highlands Province, and Tony Walange from East Sepik, were charged on Tuesday December 27, 2022 after police confiscated 16 kilograms of marijuana they had carefully hidden in a bag of sweet potatoes from Lae, aboard the MV Kula.

On Friday Dec 30, 2022, Rabaul District Court convicted and sentenced the three men to serve a total of 12 years at Kerevat jail with hard labour.

“It is a risky job to investigate, act on tip off and arrest drug dealers but we have to break the cycle. We must continue to discourage youths from taking drugs as it is lethal and a catalyst for disorder,” Mr Warpit said.

He said the ward development committee has been monitoring Peter’s movement, who a notorious drug dealer, and married to a woman from Vunadidir. Peter has previously served time for the same offence.

“Raymond Peter is involved in a sophisticated network and his arrest will likely reveal more,” the ward member said.

Mr Warpit said drug abuse in his ward is a threat to his Backyard Sports program.

“People are buying K50 worth of marijuana packs and repacking to sell K2 packs. Many social disorders today in our communities are drug related. Vunadidir ward has a total of 10 mentally disturbed youths between the age group of 12 and 30, a direct result of drug abuse,” he said.

The ward member has called on the provincial government to set up a special unit for drugs, put more support into community development sector and recently established ward development committees to work in collaboration to address these critical issues. He said clergies must go one step further.

“This is a big challenge as we go in the New Year. If we do not act now, we will have a mentally disturbed generation with chaotic leadership,” Warpit said.