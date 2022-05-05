ARoB boasts 5 women MPs

Autonomous Region of Bougainville President, Ishmael Toroama, when congratulating the new Mahari Constituency MP, said, “This is indeed very unique and shows our people’s ability to see beyond gender, creed and ethnicity.”

“She joins the new crop of leaders in the Fourth House who are all working hard and working together for us to realise our ultimate political goal of independence.

“I am of the belief that she will support the decision by this government to never compromise our political aspirations and to remain absolute and true to our vocation to deliver independence for our people.

“It is our right and it is our destiny.

“Once again, I congratulate the Hon. Carol Poli Member for Mahari Constituency on her election and swearing in.

“The people of Mahari have spoken and I wish you all the best in your service to them.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve to be free, to respect democracy and to protect the rights of our people,” said President Toroama.