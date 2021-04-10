Armed suspect apprehended at Erima

Acting NCD Central Police Commander and Assistant Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Junior, said the suspect has been arrested and charged and is being detained at Boroko Cell awaiting court appearance.

On his Facebook page, Wagambie Jnr said Fox 300 units have been tasked to provide static presence in this area every morning so as to deter youths from carrying out criminal activity.

The Erima flyover is a hotspot for petty crimes and attempted car thefts, where many Port Moresby residents have fallen victim while commuting in the area.