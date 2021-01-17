Another suspect in ATM robbery wounded

Twenty-year-old Rabi Gabriel Wisi, from Buyang village, Tetidu LLG, is believed to be part of the group of armed suspects who held up the Lorengau General Hospital’s security guards and forced open the door to the ATM.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said his members on Task Force Unit were on a manhunt when they sighted him at Cancer Hill on Saturday January 16th, between 2 and 3pm.

Upon seeing the police, Wisi attempted to escape when he was shot on his lower left leg.

Police found live ammunition and drugs on him after searching him.

He was then question, where he admitted to his involvement in the recent attempted hold up at the BSP ATM and further disclosed the identities of his accomplices.

Wisi has been admitted to the Lorengau General Hospital.

The suspect was allegedly involved in a string of serious crimes whilst he was on the run, including:

Hold up at Goumei Trading

Hold up at Chinese shop ward 2

Hold up at City Pharmacy manager’s residence

Break-and-enter at Yang Sing Supermarket, Lorengau town.

PPC Yapu said the suspects and gang members have high powered firearms hence they are considered high risk. Police will use necessary force to apprehend them.

He warned the other suspects to voluntarily surrender or force will be used to capture them, as was in the case of Wisi and previously, Masang Sion.

Meantime, the PPC said the province has been relatively quiet.