Escapee wounded by police

Masang Sion tried to escape from police during a settlement raid in the early hours of Wednesday January 6th. He was shot on his left ankle, where he was admitted to the Lorengau General Hospital.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said Sion, from Manus, was convicted for various serious crimes, including the break-and-enter at the residence of a Chinese businessman at ward Three, Lorengau town, where K400,000 was stolen, and the break-in at the BSP manageress’ residence, also at Ward Three.

“He was also suspected to be involved in the recent attempted hold up involving the BSP ATM at the Lorengau General Hospital during the New Year,” said PPC Yapu.

“Sion with eight other prisoners used a hacksaw blade and cut the locks from the cell doors and escaped from the police cells on December 31st, 2020, at 5am.”

PPC Yapu further warned those involved in the recent BSP ATM vandalism to surrender or police will go out in full force to get them, as they have done to Sion.

“Enough is enough and police will come down hard on people who break the law,” stressed the PPC.

Yapu said the cost of the damage done to the ATM was K33,513.07, adding it will be very expensive to replace it.

He once again appealed to residents to assist police with information on the whereabouts of the suspects involved in the attempted ATM robbery.