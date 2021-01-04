ATM damaged during attempted robbery

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said between 11.40pm on Dec 31, 2020, and 12.01am on January 1st, 2021, five armed suspects with three homemade guns and a crowbar, held up the hospital’s security guards and forced open the door to the ATM.

They smashed the glass of the machine open to steal the cash however, were prevented from accessing it by the machine’s electronic security system.

PPC Yapu said the suspects, when figuring out that any further attempt would be futile, escaped on foot to the back of hospital and into the bush.

“Police were out in full force and received the call about 20 minutes later. By the time police arrived on scene, the suspects had already decamped.”

PPC Yapu said his officers are working around the clock to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.

While all the cash have been accounted for by the BSP manageress who was at the scene, the ATM has suffered extensive damage.

“What the criminal elements have done to the BSP ATM is a total disgrace and shameful to the people of Manus Province,” stated PPC Yapu.

“BSP is providing vital banking services to the people of Manus, including the business houses, and people should respect such vital services.

“We have only one banking service in Manus and if they close their services, we will suffer.”