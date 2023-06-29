Amuli retains Sohe DDA Chairmanship

Kokoda Local Level Government President Willie Pinga who has acted in the position since January 24th this year, handed over the chairmanship to Amuli before the DDA meeting commenced.

Mr Amuli’s election petition, filed by former MP Delillah Gore, was nullified by a National Court decision on January 24, 2023, and stayed through a successful Supreme Court appeal on June 8, 2023.

Mr Pinga said service delivery in the district was affected because of the court case.

"I am happy that our Member was reinstated by the Supreme Court to perform his duties because over the last six months, we were unable to access funds and do anything in the district,” Pinga said. "Everything comes to a hold and that has really affected service delivery and leadership in the district.”

"Our people of Sohe deserve better and as acting chairman, I am happy that the court has made a right decision to reinstate our MP to perform his duties while his substantive judicial review application is going through the court process," Mr Pinga said.

Mr Amuli thanked the Sohe people and Mr Pinga and staff of the DDA for their patience and understanding during the court battle.

"I am happy the court has made the right decision in the interest of our people,” he said. "Service and development must continue to reach our people and stability in leadership is very crucial.”