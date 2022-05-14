Amendments To Firearms Act Enforced

He stated that all policemen and women throughout the country are now directed to arrest and charge anyone in possession of illegal firearms, which under the amended laws carries a life imprisonment from May 19 onwards.

Mr Manning who is also the Registrar of Firearms said that previously, offenders, if found guilty were given a maximum term of 10 to 20 years imprisonment.

He has given a two weeks amnesty period for people to come forward and surrender their firearms to the nearest Police station. The amnesty period ends on Thursday May 19.

“Anyone who has any information about the existence of any such illegal firearm to come forward and assist the Police Force to remove these individuals and firearms from communities.

“Communities are now being held at ransom by violent individuals who indiscriminately commit horrendous acts of violence with the use of illegal firearms.”

Under the recent amendment, life imprisonment is now the maximum penalty for: