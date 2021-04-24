Ambulance officers deployed

This early start is to help the Provincial Health Authority (PHA) with its response to increasing cases of COVID-19.

The advanced deployment team comprises four ambulance officers.

The team is led by Chief Superintendent Anderson Poumb.

Poumb is joined by senior ambulance officer and Community Health Worker Bradley Zuki, and two new recruit ambulance officers.

Two more recruits are expected to join the Lae team this May.

St John Ambulance says, the ambulance service will be stationed at the Lae fire station, while land is being sought to build a more permanent regional headquarters.

This makes it possible for St John to respond quickly to emergencies in and around Lae City.

In the meantime, St John ambulance has deployed two extra ambulance officers to Kokopo, East New Britain to assist with the PHA’s COVID-19 operations.

The deployed team will integrate with St John Ambulance service in Kokopo under the command of Chief Superintendent Philemon Jethro, who is St John Regional Commander for New Guinea Islands.

St John Ambulance has also deployed extra medical equipment and PPE.