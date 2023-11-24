Albinama upset over burnt property

The aggrieved said they built the houses from their own money. It was devastating to see it razed to the ground for no reason.

Three other houses belong to Albinama villagers.

The victims’s houses were burnt following a fight over the death of a 58-year-old PMV driver from Waikakum Village.

Community Health Worker Wilson Mala, said the community invested personal time and resources to build both the health centre and the school, and feel the pain of losing these properties to the hands of opportunists.

Mala claimed that the Waikakum community further blocked the road, hindering the Albinama community from accessing services at Maprik town.

Meanwhile, a staff of Albinama health center, Mel Weki, called for urgent intervention from police and community leaders.