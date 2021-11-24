Agri-MSME Challenge Fund Bootcamp

The Bootcamp is facilitated by the United Nations Community Development Fund (UNCDF) PNG in partnership with the Bank of PNG SME Accelerator Program, STREIT PNG and supported by European Union.

The Bootcamp is to provide mentorship to shortlisted applicants for enhancing agriculture enterprise development in the Sepik region from 22nd to 24th November 2021.

Jagdeep Dahiya – UNCDF PNG Country Lead explained, “This is a joint initiative of BPNG SME Accelerator and UNCDF whereby we are providing an opportunity for different players to come with solutions.”

“We fund them to implement those solutions and at the same time we also create meaningful partnerships and see how these solutions compliment with these other initiatives in the project areas and how sister UN Agencies can also support these solutions.”

The Bootcamp has 9 shortlisted teams who will go through sessions of mentorship both virtual and physically by experienced mentors internal and external to share their experiences in managing such projects.

Martha Raka, was one of the participants representing Sere J Pacific Cooperative from Morobe Province.

“The biggest thing is about networking. I would like to meet all the other entrepreneurs that innovative in their areas. What I want to learn is the design thinking. How we all can collaborate to create solutions to helping our farmers and fishers in the rural village.

“Networking is the biggest opportunity for me to actually be here in person so that I can be able to meet the other entrepreneurs and connect and see how we can solve the struggles of rural farmers and fishermen and fisherwomen,” Raka said.

Out of the 9 shortlisted teams, a Jury Panel will judge the applications and then select the final five winners who will engage in the program of revitalizing existing economic opportunities in the rural areas of the Sepik region.

UNCDF will provide successful applicants a performance based grant up to 90,000 USD and also technical assistance and potential opportunities for market collaboration.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 24th November, 2021 at the APEC Haus.