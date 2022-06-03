Activities Lined Up To Mark Environment Day



Faustina Ila grade 11 student from KilaKila Secondary with her fellow classmates designed and created this recycled newspaper dress that was inspired from a movie called Cruella Deville that is about a fashion eccentric heiress. With her 9 other classmates they brought to life a fashionable design from scrap.





Dange Barziring and Lavinia Kevaro from the Queen Pads Awareness team highlighted the importance of the three Rs Reduce, Reuse & Recycle In line with World Environment day. Their display of the Reusable Sanitary Cloth Pad compliments the 3 Rs. In using their product, you reduce pollution, and with it you can reuse meaning it can be washed dried and in this way recycling having it last for more than 5 years. It is a sustainable product.





Red Cross in partnership with the Bootless Bay Alliance in its involvement set up a booth disseminating information on the importance of mangroves and protection of coastlines and islands. They are involving volunteers to plant 20'000 mangroves in the Bootless Bay next month with their main partner the Nature Conservancy. Manning the booth Jimmy Matapi Peter Chairperson of the Red Cross and the Lead in the Bootless Bay Alliance.





NCDC Waste Management Division Officer in Charge of School Market & Public Waste Filma Henry and Market Waste Supervisor Luisa Elias gave awareness on the divisions vision and active service delivery of a cleaner Port Moresby and a sustainable waste management system in place encouraging people to make wise decisions and choices that concern their consumption and use of resources, striving for a future that reduces the waste they generate.





One of the Indoor pot plants they showcased is the stingray taro that can be planted around fish ponds.





Nature Parks Guest Relations Officer Kimberly Hoko and Grounds Intern Richard Yawenuli manning their booth showcasing plants they nurse at the park both for indoor and outdoor also gift shop items.





EU STREIT PNG's Gender and Youth Inclusion Officer Abbbisa Maniapu teaching students on the sustainable practices of farming that EU Streit does on the field and of its partners in their Program they are UNDP, ILO, UNCDF, ITU and FAO.





Members from the Climate Change and Development Authority and Conservation and Environment Protection Authority gave awareness to students on the importance of the environment concerning Climate Change Biodiversity Conservation.





Kila Kila Secondary School students from Grade 10 and 12 upcycled throwaways creating a masterpiece in science.

