Activities Lined Up To Mark Environment Day

In partnership with the National Capital District Commission, Amazing Port Moresby is hosting a student exhibition, a documentary filming paired with question and answer sessions at the APEC Haus followed by a beach clean-up and an SME market at Ela Beach and environmentally-themed performances.
The first event starts today with the Amazing Port Moresby World Environment Day Exhibition. School project exhibitions with booths from NGOs, government agencies and corporates is on display at the APEC Haus.
The exhibition opened at 9am and runs through to 5pm, and will be receiving visits from 22 private and public schools from the primary to tertiary levels.
The documentary entitled, “A Plastic Ocean” will be available for viewing and followed by an open discussion, performances and poetry recitations.
Tomorrow, June 4th the program will continue at Ela Beach with an SME market and booth displays that will be open to the public until Sunday evening. There will be dance performances highlighting the “Only One Earth” theme to compliment the market.
On Sunday, June 5th is the official World Environment Day, a ‘Walk for the Environment’ will be hosted beginning at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Konedobu and followed soon to close off the event is a beach clean-up at Konebada.